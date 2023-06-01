Suspect in Bardstown shooting identified, warrant issued

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) – Bardstown police have released the name of the man wanted in connection with a May 31 shooting.

Authorities say a warrant has been issued for the suspect, Akbar Mubelela, 18, on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, and robbery. Mubelela is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Police say Mubelela is known to frequent areas between Bardstown and Lexington.

Anyone with information on Mubelela’s location is asked to call Nelson County Dispatch at 502-348-3211. To provide and anonymous tip, call 502-348-HEAT (4328).

