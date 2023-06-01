Traffic crash victim dies two weeks after accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man severely injured in a traffic crash in mid-May has died from his injuries.

The crash happened on the night of May 17 at Dixie Highway and W. Orell Road. According to Louisville Metro police, a car heading north on Dixie Highway was being driven erratically and swerving across lanes before the driver crossed the center line and struck an SUV head on.

The SUV rolled over several times and the man driving it, who was the vehicle’s lone occupant, was ejected and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to UofL Hospital where he died on May 31. His name has not been released by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Witnesses told police the driver of the car involved ran from the scene.

