Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Traffic crash victim dies two weeks after accident

(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man severely injured in a traffic crash in mid-May has died from his injuries.

The crash happened on the night of May 17 at Dixie Highway and W. Orell Road. According to Louisville Metro police, a car heading north on Dixie Highway was being driven erratically and swerving across lanes before the driver crossed the center line and struck an SUV head on.

The SUV rolled over several times and the man driving it, who was the vehicle’s lone occupant, was ejected and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to UofL Hospital where he died on May 31. His name has not been released by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Witnesses told police the driver of the car involved ran from the scene.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Matthews police investigating the scene at Mall St. Matthews after one person was wounded...
1 wounded, search for suspects underway after shooting at Mall St. Matthews
D'Corey Johnson sang a cover of Journey's 1982 song, Open Arms.
11-year-old singer from Louisville advances to next round on America’s Got Talent
Bardstown Police investigating a May 31, 2023 shooting that left one man wounded.
1 wounded in Bardstown shooting, search continues for suspect
LMPD truck
LMPD: Body found in river near Captain’s Quarters
Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
Shively police readdress false rumors circulating around Animal Clinic shooting

Latest News

The world famous Twin Spires of historic Churchill Downs.
Churchill Downs announces steps to improve safety
A warrant has been issued for the suspect, Akbar Mubelela, 18, on charges of assault with a...
Suspect in Bardstown shooting identified, warrant issued
LMPD investigating after shooting victim found dead
The Louisville Metro Government and the Owsley Brown II Family Foundation have together...
Louisville leaders announce funding for restoring historic properties