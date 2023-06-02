3 Kohl’s receive bomb threats

Contact Troubleshooters
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kohl’s on Charlestown Road in New Albany, Standiford Plaza Drive in Louisville and Allison Lane in Jeffersonville received a bomb threat on Friday.

Jeffersonville Police Department Assistant Chief Michael McVoy said they received a notification from a news outlet regarding a bomb threat at Kohl’s around 3:10 p.m.

Police immediately responded and began evacuations. Officers and an Explosive Ordinance Detection Dog (EOD) searched the building, according to officials.

After the search, McVoy said no threat was found in the building and normal business operations are expected to continue.

Police believe there is no longer a threat to the community and gave the all clear regarding the bomb threats.

Detectives are investigating the origin of the threats.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

