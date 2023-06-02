Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

89-year-old veteran receives diploma from J. Graham Brown School

89-year-old Roy Collet finally got his diploma.
89-year-old Roy Collet finally got his diploma.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 89-year-old Roy Collet finally got his diploma.

He was drafted into the army during the Korean War, so he didn’t get to finish high school.

Almost 75 years later, the Brown School surprised him with his very own diploma.

“He’s just always, even though he didn’t graduate, he encouraged me to do well in school and I ended up getting my PhD, which I wouldn’t have without all the encouragement,” Principal Angela Parson said.

Parson, who is also Collet’s daughter, found a JCPS policy that allows certain veterans to get their diploma if they failed to finish high school because of the draft.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD investigating after shooting victim found dead
D'Corey Johnson sang a cover of Journey's 1982 song, Open Arms.
11-year-old singer from Louisville advances to next round on America’s Got Talent
74-year-old Tony Young was preparing for heart valve replacement surgery when a cyber-attack...
Surgery appointments canceled due to Norton Healthcare’s cyber event
St. Matthews police investigating the scene at Mall St. Matthews after one person was wounded...
1 wounded, search for suspects underway after shooting at Mall St. Matthews
Bardstown Police investigating a May 31, 2023 shooting that left one man wounded.
1 wounded in Bardstown shooting, search continues for suspect

Latest News

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
Troubleshooter Exclusive: Injured LMPD Officer Nick Wilt’s family shares progress
Groundbreaking
Greater Clark County Schools breaks ground on new Charlestown Elementary School
Troubleshooter Exclusive: Injured LMPD Officer Nick Wilt’s family shares progress
John Christopher Gibbs, 57, of Louisville, Kentucky
Owner of Scottsburg business arrested on fraud, theft, more