9-year-old boy dies after he was hit by a car checking the mailbox in southern Indiana

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A 9-year-old boy has died from his injuries after he was hit by a car in southern Indiana.

Washington County police said the boy crossed the highway to check the mailbox and was hit by a car when he tried to go back home.

The mailbox was on the east side of State Road 135 North. Calls came in reporting what happened just before 9 a.m

Sheriff Brent Miller said the boy was airlifted to Norton Children’s Hospital with serious injuries and later died.

“This was a very unfortunate accident,” Miller said. “Our prayers are with all parties involved in this tragedy.”

S.R. 135 North was closed for about four hours following the incident.

No charges have been filed, and the accident remains under investigation at this time.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking the community to use extreme caution on S.R. 135 North in the coming days, as there will be slow-moving traffic due to funeral services.

