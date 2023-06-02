Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

9-year-old boy dies after he was hit by a car checking the mailbox in southern Indiana

(Storyblocks)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A 9-year-old boy has died from his injuries after he was hit by a car in southern Indiana.

Washington County police said the boy crossed the highway to check the mailbox and was hit by a car when he tried to go back home.

The mailbox was on the east side of State Road 135 North. Calls came in reporting what happened just before 9 a.m

Sheriff Brent Miller said the boy was airlifted to Norton Children’s Hospital with serious injuries and later died.

“This was a very unfortunate accident,” Miller said. “Our prayers are with all parties involved in this tragedy.”

S.R. 135 North was closed for about four hours following the incident.

No charges have been filed, and the accident remains under investigation at this time.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking the community to use extreme caution on S.R. 135 North in the coming days, as there will be slow-moving traffic due to funeral services.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD investigating after shooting victim found dead
D'Corey Johnson sang a cover of Journey's 1982 song, Open Arms.
11-year-old singer from Louisville advances to next round on America’s Got Talent
74-year-old Tony Young was preparing for heart valve replacement surgery when a cyber-attack...
Surgery appointments canceled due to Norton Healthcare’s cyber event
St. Matthews police investigating the scene at Mall St. Matthews after one person was wounded...
1 wounded, search for suspects underway after shooting at Mall St. Matthews
Bardstown Police investigating a May 31, 2023 shooting that left one man wounded.
1 wounded in Bardstown shooting, search continues for suspect

Latest News

Steven Sheangshang, the man accused of killing Deputy Caleb Conley, was back in court Friday...
Man accused of killing Deputy Conley makes first in-person court appearance
2019 Indiana State Fair
Indiana State Fair introduces new unaccompanied minor policy along with safety changes
On the morning of April 17, 2023, the sign on the grandstand at Churchill Downs was updated to...
Horse racing fans react to new Churchill Downs rules
After the funeral, a massive funeral procession of around 500 vehicles escorted Conley from...
Kentuckians say goodbye to Deputy Caleb Conley