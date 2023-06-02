Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Are you a victim of a crime in Kentucky? Apply for support funding from the Commonwealth

(MGN ONLINE)
By Kathleen Ninke
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New funding resources are available for victims of crime in Kentucky.

Applications open June 5 for $11 million in additional grant funding to support victims of crime in the commonwealth.

To apply, click here.

DETAILS ON QUALIFICATIONS FROM THE GOVERNOR’S OFFICE:

The Crime Victims Compensation Fund (CVCF) provides assistance to survivors of violent crime without resources to pay for the medical, funeral, mental health counseling, and dental or corrective lens expenses resulting from a crime. Assistance can also include lost wages of the survivor or loss of support for someone dependent on the victim, lost earnings constituting bereavement in homicide cases and emotional support animals up to $1,000.

Senate Bill 282 increased the following amounts the fund can award:

  • Doubled the weekly amount available for lost wages to $300 per week from $150 per week;
  • Increased the amount available for funeral expenses to $7,500 from $5,000; and
  • Increased the overall total award available to $30,000 from $25,000.

Visit https://kyjusticeigx.intelligrants.com/ for more information.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD investigating after shooting victim found dead
D'Corey Johnson sang a cover of Journey's 1982 song, Open Arms.
11-year-old singer from Louisville advances to next round on America’s Got Talent
St. Matthews police investigating the scene at Mall St. Matthews after one person was wounded...
1 wounded, search for suspects underway after shooting at Mall St. Matthews
Bardstown Police investigating a May 31, 2023 shooting that left one man wounded.
1 wounded in Bardstown shooting, search continues for suspect
74-year-old Tony Young was preparing for heart valve replacement surgery when a cyber-attack...
Surgery appointments canceled due to Norton Healthcare’s cyber event

Latest News

On the morning of April 17, 2023, the sign on the grandstand at Churchill Downs was updated to...
Horse racing fans react to new Churchill Downs rules
FORECAST: Heat wave continues through the weekend
Safety changes at Churchill Downs following horse deaths
Dawne Gee interviews award-winning playwright Itamar Moses