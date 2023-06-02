Contact Troubleshooters
Congressman Morgan McGarvey meets with veterans in PRP

Congressman Morgan McGarvey got a tour of the VA’s Greenwood Community Based Outpatient Clinic...
Congressman Morgan McGarvey got a tour of the VA’s Greenwood Community Based Outpatient Clinic on Dixie Highway and met with some of the patients.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Congressman Morgan McGarvey was in Pleasure Ridge Park Friday morning meeting with some local veterans.

McGarvey got a tour of the VA’s Greenwood Community Based Outpatient Clinic on Dixie Highway and met with some of the patients.

The clinic is open Monday through Friday. It offers primary care, mental health care, women’s services, pharmacy services and more. The clinic serves more than 8,000 local veterans.

McGarvey’s visit came hours after lawmakers finally reached a deal to raise the debt ceiling.

“We’re here in a veteran’s clinic and I think this is where government should work,” McGarvey said. “Where we should be able to always come together and take care of people who are willing to put on a uniform and risk everything for us. We just saw in the debt ceiling negotiation, House Republicans’ bill would have cut veterans services by 22%, in an area where we need to be focusing on increasing veterans healthcare.”

The VA opened the Greenwood Clinic in 2021, replacing the Shively VA Clinic.

