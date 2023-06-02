Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Hot weekend with some changes next week

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Air Quality Alert - Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups: Louisville Metro (Evening/Saturday)
  • Hot weekend ahead of us
  • Relief from the heat next week?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies on tap for tonight with low humidity levels leading to a comfortable setup overall.

Hot weather continues on Saturday with highs into the 90s. There will be a slight increase in moisture from the east that could account for an isolated thunderstorm later in the day. The Louisville Metro will be under another Air Quality Alert as well.

Partly cloudy and mild Saturday night with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Partly cloudy and continued hot into Sunday with perhaps an isolated thunderstorm popping up as we move into the late afternoon and evening hours.

A cold front will drop in from the northeast around Tuesday next week. While rain chances are not impressive right now, a drop in temperatures is likely and we’ll take that after a hot weekend!

