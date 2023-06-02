FORECAST: Sunshine and sizzling hot temperatures this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

AIR QUALITY ALERT for Metro Louisville today

Temperatures near the mid-90s for highs today and tomorrow

Slim chances of much-needed rain by mid-next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunshine and sweltering temperatures are on the way for Friday as highs approach the mid-90s.

An Air Quality Alert is in place for metro Louisville due to unhealthy levels of air pollutants. We’re looking for mostly clear skies Friday night, with seasonable overnight lows in the 60s.

Sunshine and hot temperatures continue Saturday, with highs in the low to mid-90s.

Lower humidity values will keep our heat index from getting out of control. Still, be sure to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated!

Partly cloudy and mild Saturday night with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

