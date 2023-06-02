Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Sunshine and sizzling hot temperatures this weekend

(KCRG)
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • AIR QUALITY ALERT for Metro Louisville today
  • Temperatures near the mid-90s for highs today and tomorrow
  • Slim chances of much-needed rain by mid-next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunshine and sweltering temperatures are on the way for Friday as highs approach the mid-90s.

An Air Quality Alert is in place for metro Louisville due to unhealthy levels of air pollutants. We’re looking for mostly clear skies Friday night, with seasonable overnight lows in the 60s.

Sunshine and hot temperatures continue Saturday, with highs in the low to mid-90s.

Lower humidity values will keep our heat index from getting out of control. Still, be sure to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated!

Partly cloudy and mild Saturday night with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD investigating after shooting victim found dead
D'Corey Johnson sang a cover of Journey's 1982 song, Open Arms.
11-year-old singer from Louisville advances to next round on America’s Got Talent
St. Matthews police investigating the scene at Mall St. Matthews after one person was wounded...
1 wounded, search for suspects underway after shooting at Mall St. Matthews
Bardstown Police investigating a May 31, 2023 shooting that left one man wounded.
1 wounded in Bardstown shooting, search continues for suspect
74-year-old Tony Young was preparing for heart valve replacement surgery when a cyber-attack...
Surgery appointments canceled due to Norton Healthcare’s cyber event

Latest News

WAVE 6 a.m. Weather - Friday, June 2, 2023
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Blog 5/24
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Blog Update 5/23
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 5/22