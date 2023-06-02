Indiana State Fair introduces new unaccompanied minor policy along with safety changes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New unaccompanied minor policies along with safety measures were released ahead of the 166th return of the Indiana State Fair.

According to the WTHR, the new measures include:

Fairgoers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian, or chaperone (age 21+) to enter the Indiana State Fair starting at 6 p.m. daily. This applies to all 18 days of the Fair.

Each adult may chaperone up to six individuals and must remain at the Fairgrounds while the minors they are chaperoning are still present.

Bag Policy: All bags permitted into the State Fair must be 9″x10″x12″ or smaller. All bags are subject to search upon entry to the Fair through metal detectors.

Weapons of any kind are prohibited at the Indiana State Fair.

Visitors will be screened through metal detectors at entry gates.

The fair will run July 28 through Aug. 20, and will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, click here.

