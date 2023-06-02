Louisville man sentenced 10 years for repeat child pornography offense

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in federal prison followed by a life term of supervised release for a child pornography offense.

Court documents said Daniel Guenther, 58, attempted to access child pornography after having been previously convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography and child molesting.

Guenther was previously convicted in 2007 of receiving and possessing child porn and was sentenced to 17 years in prison, followed by a life term of supervised release.

During his release, Guenther was found with an unauthorized and unmonitored cellphone that he tried to use to view child pornography.

There is no parole in the federal system.

