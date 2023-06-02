Contact Troubleshooters
UofL receives multi-mullion dollar grant to research Covid

UofL doctors were on the front line during the pandemic and with this new $6-million grant,...
UofL doctors were on the front line during the pandemic and with this new $6-million grant, they will be able to study why some Covid patients got more sick than others.
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A multi-million dollar grant was given to UofL to further develop research into how Covid can affect someone’s immune system.

UofL doctors were on the front line during the pandemic and with this new $6-million grant, they will be able to study why some Covid patients got more sick than others.

Specifically, they will be looking into “acute respiratory distress syndrome.”

Researchers in 2021 found that patients with poor outcomes had highly elevated levels of specified types of immune cells.

The grant from the National Institute of Health will allow UofL researchers to gain a deeper understanding as to why certain people respond to these infections differently.

“This work will help us better understand and prevent immune system dysregulation, the condition responsible for serious illness and death in many Covid-19 patients,” UofL Executive Vice President for Research and Innovation Dr. Kevin Gardener.

During the height of the pandemic, UofL Hospital was treating as many as 100 Covid patients at once.

