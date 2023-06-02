Victims, survivors speak out on National Gun Violence Awareness Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Craig Greenberg repeated his appeal to the legislature to end state auctions of confiscated weapons.

He also wants the city to have more autonomy in fighting violence locally.

“We’re just tired of the fear and the losses and the excuses for why we can’t do more, why we can’t do anything,” Greenberg said. “We’re tired of those excuses. We’re tired of hearing why we can’t really protect ourselves and our children. Because that is simply not true.”

The remarks came at a rally on the steps of Metro Hall marking National Gun Violence Awareness Day. Louisville is on pace for its 4th straight year of triple-digit homicides.

Speakers at the event included Krista Gwynn, whose 19-year-old son was killed during a drive-by shooting in 2019.

In 2021, her daughter was wounded when a gunman sprayed a public park with bullets.

“We should not be burying our future,” Gwynn said. “Our children should not be scared to sit out on the porch and enjoy the day. We should not duck and hide when a car rides by and there’s a loud pop, but we do. And that’s a shame.”

People at the rally were encouraged to wear orange as a show of support.

The Big Four Bridge will also be lit up Friday night in orange.

A “Wear Orange” community event and peace walk is scheduled for Saturday at Chickasaw Park.

