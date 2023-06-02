Woman killed in crash involving TARC bus on Preston Highway identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the woman killed in a crash involving a city TARC bus Friday morning.

It happened in the 2900 block of Preston Highway near Audubon Park.

Louisville Metro spokesman Dwight Mitchell said police responded to calls reporting a crash involving a TARC bus around 9:45 a.m.

WAVE News video from the scene shows the bus was struck from the rear by a car.

The signage on the TARC coach shows it was operating on the Route 28 Preston Highway run and was heading southbound on Preston.

LMPD said the passenger vehicle was headed south on Preston when the driver crashed into the back of the bus, which was stopped at the designated stop.

Investigators said they are not sure what caused the driver to do so.

The driver of the car was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

She was identified as 55-year-old Melissa Bloyd.

A TARC spokesperson said there were four passengers on the bus and one driver. No one on the bus was injured.

Drivers can expect the area around the 3000 block of Preston Highway to be closed to traffic while the accident investigation takes place.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.