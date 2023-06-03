21-year-old killed in Shively identified; victim’s father in custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police said they’ve made an arrest in connection to a homicide that happened Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:29 p.m., officers were called to respond to a shooting that happened inside a home in the 2500 block of Ralph Avenue.

(Story continues below)

2500 block of Ralph Avenue (WAVE News)

Officers arrived and found 21-year-old Jordan Qualls shot. Jordan Brown with Shively police said Qualls died before he could be taken to the hospital.

William Qualls, 59, was arrested at the scene without incident and charged with murder.

An arrest citation said a family member told police there was an argument between her, Jordan and William.

William told police he was downstairs when he heard arguing. He allegedly went upstairs to “calm everyone down” and then later heard more arguing and a “commotion.”

Documents said he allegedly grabbed his gun and went upstairs, found the woman on the floor, and then shot Jordan.

William is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.