Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Fans’ reaction to Churchill Downs moving Spring races to Ellis Park

Churchill made its decision as various organizations are investigating the series of horse deaths.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill announced on Friday they will be moving their remaining spring races to Ellis Park.

For fans in Louisville, that means they’ll have to drive two hours for the races. Churchill made its decision as various organizations are investigating the series of horse deaths.

“At the end of the day we want horses to be safe,” horse racing fan John Klos said. “If things keep going the way they are, there won’t be horse racing.”

According to the Equine Injury Database, racing thoroughbreds die at a rate of 1.25 per 1,000 starts. In 2022, 12 horse died at Santa Anita. Since the stables up this spring, the same number of horses have died at Churchill Downs.

“You could possibly have some horses that shouldn’t be running, but that’s up to the trainers and owners to make that decision,” horse racing fan Sara Duvalle Shave said. “It’s not Churchill’s fault. And then you have horses. The horses run on little, tiny ankles and they accrue injuries. Unfortunately, you cannot heal them with these injuries and there will be deaths at a racetrack.”

Horse Integrity Safety Authority, or HISA, conducted an investigation looking at Churchill’s track conditions but found nothing wrong. Officials and horse racing fans still wondering about the cause of the deadly trend.

“It is sad they are having to move the races because this is such a historical site,” horse racing fan Katie Warren said. “But I think anyone who cares about racing and horses would want to know what was causing it and find the root of the problem.”

If you did have spring racing tickets, Churchill Downs sent out an email saying you should receive a refund within the next 10 to 45 days.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD investigating after shooting victim found dead
D'Corey Johnson sang a cover of Journey's 1982 song, Open Arms.
11-year-old singer from Louisville advances to next round on America’s Got Talent
Man killed in head-on crash on Dixie Highway identified; other driver still at large
74-year-old Tony Young was preparing for heart valve replacement surgery when a cyber-attack...
Surgery appointments canceled due to Norton Healthcare’s cyber event
St. Matthews police investigating the scene at Mall St. Matthews after one person was wounded...
1 wounded, search for suspects underway after shooting at Mall St. Matthews

Latest News

FORECAST: Not as sweltering next week once we get through the weekend heat wave
‘I was panicking’: Louisville woman recalls being caught in rip current
Victims, survivors speak out on National Gun Violence Awareness Day
The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
Troubleshooter Exclusive: Injured LMPD Officer Nick Wilt’s family shares progress