FORECAST: Sweltering temperatures for the weekend

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, June 3, 2023
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • AIR QUALITY ALERT for Metro Louisville today
  • High temperatures will climb well into the 90s for afternoon highs
  • Slim chances of much-needed rain by mid-next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The heat is on and today will be one of the hottest days so far this year.

Afternoon highs will climb well into the low and mid-90s for highs with a very small chance of a shower or two. \

An Air Quality Alert is in place for the Louisville Metro today.

It will be partly cloudy and mild Saturday night, with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday is another hot day with a partly sunny sky and highs in the 90s.

An isolated storm can’t be ruled out during the afternoon and early evening, but most of us will stay on the dry side.

Partly cloudy and seasonable Sunday night, with lows in the 60s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

