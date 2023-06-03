LMPD enforces new ‘street racing’ ordinance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is enforcing the city’s new “street racing” ordinance.

On March 26, LMPD found a 2016 Hellcat sliding, revving and doing burnouts in the parking lot of the closed Walmart on Raggard Road, according to a Facebook post.

LMPD cited the owner of the vehicle under the new ordinance. During a hearing with Code Enforcement on Friday, officials said the maximum penalty was granted. The owner will receive a $1,000 fine and the car will be surrendered six months.

“The citizens of Louisville have spoken and Metro Council has listened,” the post states. “Louisville citizens won’t tolerate this reckless behavior.”

LMPD said more hearings are scheduled for other drivers.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.