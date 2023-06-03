Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD searching for woman accused of spending thousands with stolen credit card

LMPD said Jessica Whitehouse is accused of stealing people's identities, spending thousands of...
LMPD said Jessica Whitehouse is accused of stealing people's identities, spending thousands of dollars using stolen credit cards, trafficking identities and more.(LMPD)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are searching for a woman accused of stealing people’s identities, spending thousands of dollars using stolen credit cards, trafficking identities and more.

LMPD posted about Whitehouse to their social media back in February after she went on an expensive shopping spree using stolen credit cards.

Police said Whithouse is known to go by other names like Justine Kayse and Whitney Halfacre.

She’s frequently seen in Southern Indiana, mainly the 1400 block of East 8th Street in Jeffersonville. She also spends time near Buckner Road, Roosevelt Avenue and Old Louisville.

Whitehouse has multiple felony warrants she needs to answer to.

If anyone has any information about her whereabouts, please call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

