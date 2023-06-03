Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Sports Commission hosts Corporate Games

WAVE News Cornhole at the Corporate Games
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Sports Commission Corporate Games was held on Saturday, June 3 at the Kentucky Country Day School.

The Corporate Games is a community-wide event that hopes to bring employees from Louisville’s businesses together for a day of friendly competition.

WAVE News employees attended the event alongside employees from TARC, Texas Roadhouse, ESPN Louisville, Norton Healthcare and more.

Those who attended were able to compete in bracketed games of basketball, soccer, corn hole, dodge-ball, tug-of-war and lawn pong. There were also open-ended games of basketball, disc golf, frisbee tossing and more.

The event also featured tethered hot air balloon rides and a YMCA Family Fun Zone where kids could enjoy non-stop activity alongside wellness experts.

The ProFormance Pro Football Combine Simulator also challenged participants to see how they perform at the vertical jump, standing broad jump, 20-yard sled push and pull, shuttle run and a test of their muscular strength and endurance.

For more information on the Louisville Sports Commission, click or tap here.

