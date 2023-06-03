Man arrested in connection to April homicide in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police arrested a man who they said is connected to a homicide that happened in the Portland neighborhood back in April.

On April 18, officers were called to respond to the 400 block of North 25th Street on a report of a shooting.

Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said calls came in around 2:40 a.m.

(Story continues below)

Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 400 block of North 25th Street on Tuesday at about 2:40 a.m. (WAVE News)

Officers arrived and found 33-year-old Samantha Thompson shot. She was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Witnesses told police that Thompson and 35-year-old Ivan Caulder were in a physical fight when Caulder allegedly pulled a gun out and shot her.

He was arrested on Friday and charged with one count of murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Caulder appeared in court on Saturday, where he entered a not-guilty plea. His bond was set at $100,000 cash.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 12.

