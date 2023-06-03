Contact Troubleshooters
Man arrested in connection to April homicide in Portland neighborhood

Ivan Caulder
Ivan Caulder(LMDC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police arrested a man who they said is connected to a homicide that happened in the Portland neighborhood back in April.

On April 18, officers were called to respond to the 400 block of North 25th Street on a report of a shooting.

Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said calls came in around 2:40 a.m.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 400 block of North 25th Street on Tuesday...
Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 400 block of North 25th Street on Tuesday at about 2:40 a.m.(WAVE News)

Officers arrived and found 33-year-old Samantha Thompson shot. She was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Witnesses told police that Thompson and 35-year-old Ivan Caulder were in a physical fight when Caulder allegedly pulled a gun out and shot her.

He was arrested on Friday and charged with one count of murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Caulder appeared in court on Saturday, where he entered a not-guilty plea. His bond was set at $100,000 cash.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 12.

