Man arrested in connection to April homicide in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police arrested a man who they said is connected to a homicide that happened in the Portland neighborhood back in April.
On April 18, officers were called to respond to the 400 block of North 25th Street on a report of a shooting.
Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said calls came in around 2:40 a.m.
Officers arrived and found 33-year-old Samantha Thompson shot. She was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, where she died from her injuries.
Witnesses told police that Thompson and 35-year-old Ivan Caulder were in a physical fight when Caulder allegedly pulled a gun out and shot her.
He was arrested on Friday and charged with one count of murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Caulder appeared in court on Saturday, where he entered a not-guilty plea. His bond was set at $100,000 cash.
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 12.
