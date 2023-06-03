Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man in hospital after shooting on Roy Wilkins Avenue

(MGN ONLINE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting on Roy Wilkins Avenue Friday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to UofL Hospital on a report of a walk-in gunshot wound victim around 4 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

When officers arrived, they were told that the shooting happened in the 400 block of Roy Wilkins Avenue.

Officials said the man is expected to survive his injuries.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Churchill Downs
Remainder of Spring Meet at Churchill Downs will move to Ellis Park
Man killed in head-on crash on Dixie Highway identified; other driver still at large
Police immediately responded and began evacuations. Officers and an Explosive Ordinance...
3 Kohl’s receive bomb threats
Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’
A portion of Preston Highway near Audubon Park is closed after a crash involving a TARC bus and...
LMPD: Woman killed in crash involving TARC bus on Preston Highway

Latest News

On March 26th, the driver of this 2016 Hellcat thought it was a good idea to slide, rev and...
LMPD enforces new ‘street racing’ ordinance
WAVE News Cornhole at the Corporate Games
Louisville Sports Commission hosts Corporate Games
2500 block of Ralph Avenue
Shively police investigating homicide on Ralph Avenue; suspect in custody
Mobile home fire on Barricks Road
Zoneton Fire says no one injured in mobile home fire