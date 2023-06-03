Man in hospital after shooting on Roy Wilkins Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting on Roy Wilkins Avenue Friday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to UofL Hospital on a report of a walk-in gunshot wound victim around 4 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

When officers arrived, they were told that the shooting happened in the 400 block of Roy Wilkins Avenue.

Officials said the man is expected to survive his injuries.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

