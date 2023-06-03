Shively police investigating homicide on Ralph Avenue; suspect in custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police said they’ve made an arrest in connection to a homicide that happened Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:29 p.m., officers were called to respond to a shooting that happened inside a home in the 2500 block of Ralph Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a man around the age of 21, shot.

Jordan Brown with Shively police said the man died before he could be taken to the hospital.

A suspect was arrested at the scene without incident.

Brown said they have been charged with murder.

