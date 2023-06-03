Shively police investigating homicide on Ralph Avenue; suspect in custody
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police said they’ve made an arrest in connection to a homicide that happened Saturday afternoon.
Around 2:29 p.m., officers were called to respond to a shooting that happened inside a home in the 2500 block of Ralph Avenue.
Officers arrived and found a man around the age of 21, shot.
Jordan Brown with Shively police said the man died before he could be taken to the hospital.
A suspect was arrested at the scene without incident.
Brown said they have been charged with murder.
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.