Shively police investigating homicide on Ralph Avenue; suspect in custody

2500 block of Ralph Avenue
2500 block of Ralph Avenue(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police said they’ve made an arrest in connection to a homicide that happened Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:29 p.m., officers were called to respond to a shooting that happened inside a home in the 2500 block of Ralph Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a man around the age of 21, shot.

Jordan Brown with Shively police said the man died before he could be taken to the hospital.

A suspect was arrested at the scene without incident.

Brown said they have been charged with murder.

