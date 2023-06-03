Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

WATCH: Rescuers find missing teens who got lost for hours after tubing

Four missing teens who got lost tubing down a river in Ohio have been found safe. (Source: WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A group of Ohio teenagers have been found alive after they went missing for more than six hours in a remote area of the state.

WOIO reports the four teens went missing earlier this week while tubing on the Tuscarawas River.

On Tuesday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation Unit ended up spotting the group during the overnight hours and about six and half hours after they were last seen.

Authorities said the teens were shivering when they located them in a remote section of the river near the Ohio and Erie Canal Towpath Trail.

The aviation crew was able to instruct first responders to the group’s location.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol shared a video from the rescue operation online.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Churchill Downs
Remainder of Spring Meet at Churchill Downs will move to Ellis Park
Man killed in head-on crash on Dixie Highway identified; other driver still at large
Police immediately responded and began evacuations. Officers and an Explosive Ordinance...
3 Kohl’s receive bomb threats
Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’
A portion of Preston Highway near Audubon Park is closed after a crash involving a TARC bus and...
LMPD: Woman killed in crash involving TARC bus on Preston Highway

Latest News

A Massachusetts church was destroyed by fire for the second time in its 280-year history. (WHDH)
Lighting strike suspected as cause of fire at 160-year-old Massachusetts church
'A lot of people crying:' witness reacts to Mass. church fire
Ivan Caulder
Man arrested in connection to April homicide in Portland neighborhood
A Massachusetts church was destroyed by fire for the second time in its 280-year history. (WHDH)
Fire caused by lightning destroys 160-year-old church