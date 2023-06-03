Zoneton Fire says no one injured in mobile home fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Zoneton firefighters battled a heavy mobile home fire that left significant damage.

Rich Carlson with Zoneton Fire said it happened Saturday afternoon in the 300 block of Barricks Road.

Around 30 firefighters responded to a working fire. It took firefighters approximately 10 minutes to extinguish the fire.

Carlson said the high temperatures and lack of fire hydrants caused first responders to bring in additional equipment.

No injuries were reported. Officials said they are still looking for a dog in the area.

Carlson said the mobile home suffered heavy damage. It is unclear how many people will be displaced.

