22-year-old from Prospect killed in crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County police said a 22-year-old from Prospect was killed in a crash early Saturday.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on South Rose Island Road in Prospect.

OC Police Major Scott Crigler said in a release that a blue 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee was headed south on Rose Island Road when the vehicle left the road and overturned.

The driver, later identified as Pierce Walker, was ejected from the car. Police said he died before he could be taken to the hospital.

A black 2022 Jaguar received minor damage while attempting to avoid the Jeep, police said.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.