24-year-old killed in crash that injured 5 others in Irish Hill neighborhood identified

By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed and five others were injured in a crash that happened early Sunday in the Irish Hill neighborhood.

Louisville Metro spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the crash happened around 2 a.m. on Lexington Road near Grinstead Drive.

Police said a passenger vehicle with six people inside was headed west on Lexington Road when the driver lost control of the car, struck a guardrail, and then struck a tree.

LMPD said one of the passengers died in the crash before he could be taken to the hospital.

He was identified as 24-year-old Javen David Ramsey-Rushin.

The driver and four other passengers were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

Mitchell said that they are expected to survive their injuries.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

