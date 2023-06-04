Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

8-year-old girl from Indiana inspires others through fashion

Hadley McNulty from Corydon, Indiana been selected to represent the clothing brand Evsie.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An eight-year-old Indiana girl will soon see her face in a popular retail store nationwide.

Hadley McNulty from Corydon, Indiana been selected to represent the clothing brand Evsie.

“I think anyone can rock any look no matter what they get or buy,” McNulty said. “They will be amazing and so beautiful and stunning in whatever they wear.”

Her photos and outfit selections will be on display at Maurice stores across the country. Evsie’s brand mission is to encourage confidence and self-expression in young girls through fashion. At 8 years old, Hadley is an advocate for children with hair loss and uses her own story to inspire others.

“I have alopecia and I tell people no matter what they are beautiful, and what makes them different is what makes them beautiful,” McNulty said.

She is also an advocate for Children with Hair Loss, a nonprofit organization that provides wigs to kids with hair loss due to medical conditions. In her spare time, she participates in scholarship pageants and gymnastics. Her favorite subject in school is writing.

“I want other people to know that everything happens for a reason,” McNulty said. “God made me this way for a reason, and God made them that way for a reason too.”

Evsie is looking for 10 girls from across the U.S., like Hadley, to represent Evsie in their hometowns. The application window is between June 7 and June 21, at www.maurices.com/giveaway.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Churchill Downs
Remainder of Spring Meet at Churchill Downs will move to Ellis Park
Man killed in head-on crash on Dixie Highway identified; other driver still at large
Police immediately responded and began evacuations. Officers and an Explosive Ordinance...
3 Kohl’s receive bomb threats
Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’
A portion of Preston Highway near Audubon Park is closed after a crash involving a TARC bus and...
LMPD: Woman killed in crash involving TARC bus on Preston Highway

Latest News

The names of Wilbur Hayes and John Schaefer appear on the Louisville Metro Fallen Officers...
Louisville Law Enforcement Memorial vandalized again
FORECAST: The heat continues Sunday with relief in sight this week
8-year-old girl from Indiana inspires others through fashion
Man in hospital after shooting on Roy Wilkins Avenue