Coroner identifies 38-year-old killed on Jacob Street

A man was killed in a shooting in Louisville on South 1st Street at East Jacob Street on...
A man was killed in a shooting in Louisville on South 1st Street at East Jacob Street on Thursday, June 1, 2023.(WAVE News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who was shot and killed on East Jacob Street has been identified as 38-year-old Jeffery Bizzle of Louisville, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of South 1st Street and East Jacob Street on Thursday around 4:30 a.m., Bizzle was pronounced dead on the scene.

Deputy Coroner Sam Rogers confirmed the cause of death was gunshot wounds.

LMPD is investigating. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

