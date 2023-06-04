Duke Energy restores power to more than 700 customers after power outage caused by crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds were without power in Floyd County, Indiana after a car crashed into a pole over the weekend.

Duke Energy said more than 785 customers were without power after a car crashed into a “three-phase pole.”

Crews were able to replace the broken pole and restore power by 10 a.m.

