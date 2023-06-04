Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: One more day in the 90s before changes arrive this week

(KCRG)
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Hot today, with a few stray showers south of the parkways
  • A cold front arrives midweek that could bring a small shower chance or two
  • Sunshine, pleasant temperatures and lower humidity for the end of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We stay hazy and hot today as afternoon highs rebound into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Wildfire smoke from the north will keep a milky look to the sky.

An isolated downpour or two can’t be ruled out, especially south of the parkways.

Partly cloudy and seasonable Sunday night, with lows in the 60s. Clouds will gradually increase Monday afternoon, with temperatures back into the mid to upper 80s for highs.

We’ll keep watching for the potential of an isolated shower or thunderstorm on Monday as well.

Partly cloudy and cooler by Monday night. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s for lows.

Take advantage of the free AC while it’s here!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Christopher Gibbs, 57, of Louisville, Kentucky
Owner of Scottsburg business arrested on fraud, theft charges
Churchill Downs
Remainder of Spring Meet at Churchill Downs will move to Ellis Park
The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
Troubleshooters: Injured LMPD Officer Nick Wilt’s family shares progress
On March 26th, the driver of this 2016 Hellcat thought it was a good idea to slide, rev and...
LMPD enforces new ‘street racing’ ordinance
Police immediately responded and began evacuations. Officers and an Explosive Ordinance...
3 Kohl’s receive bomb threats

Latest News

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Saturday, June 3, 2023
WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, June 3, 2023
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Blog 5/24
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Blog Update 5/23