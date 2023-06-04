FORECAST: One more day in the 90s before changes arrive this week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Hot today, with a few stray showers south of the parkways

A cold front arrives midweek that could bring a small shower chance or two

Sunshine, pleasant temperatures and lower humidity for the end of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We stay hazy and hot today as afternoon highs rebound into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Wildfire smoke from the north will keep a milky look to the sky.

An isolated downpour or two can’t be ruled out, especially south of the parkways.

Partly cloudy and seasonable Sunday night, with lows in the 60s. Clouds will gradually increase Monday afternoon, with temperatures back into the mid to upper 80s for highs.

We’ll keep watching for the potential of an isolated shower or thunderstorm on Monday as well.

Partly cloudy and cooler by Monday night. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s for lows.

Take advantage of the free AC while it’s here!

