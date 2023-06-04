LMPD: 1 killed, 5 injured after crash in Irish Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed and five others were injured in a crash that happened early Sunday in the Irish Hill neighborhood.

Louisville Metro spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the crash happened around 2 a.m. on Lexington Road near Grinstead Drive.

Police said a passenger vehicle with six people inside was headed west on Lexington Road when the driver lost control of the car, struck a guardrail, and then struck a tree.

LMPD said one of the passengers died in the crash before he could be taken to the hospital.

The driver and four other passengers were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

Mitchell said that they are expected to survive their injuries.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

