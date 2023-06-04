Louisville Law Enforcement Memorial vandalized again

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The monument honoring fallen officers in Jefferson Square Park was vandalized again on Friday.

“The love for LE, especially our fallen, has sadly left our city,” Vice President of the Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police Ryan Straw said in a Tweet. “It is no longer viable to have a Memorial downtown. Consider this priority number one for the eight FOP lodges in Louisville. We will not standby and allow those who break the law to inflict even more pain & grief on the survivors of those fallen officers.”

Governor Andy Beshear made a post and said there is no place in Kentucky for this vandalism, especially so close to when a Scott County Deputy died in the line of duty.

As of the writing of this article, there are no official plans to move the monument.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.