Louisville police respond to multiple overnight calls reporting street racing

(KCWY)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple vehicles were towed and two people were arrested after police responded to several street racing calls overnight.

LMPD said they responded to 27 calls for service at various locations throughout the city from Saturday night until early Sunday.

A total of five cars were towed, and two people were arrested.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said several participants were from out of state.

