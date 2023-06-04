Contact Troubleshooters
Man in hospital after shooting in Algonquin

(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood Sunday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of West Gaulbert Avenue around 5:15 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. Officials said he was transported to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

