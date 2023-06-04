Man in hospital after stabbing in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital following a stabbing in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood Sunday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of West Whitney Avenue around 5:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found that a man had been stabbed rather than shot. Officials said he was transported to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.