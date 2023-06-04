Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man taken to hospital after shooting in Portland neighborhood

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after a shooting in the Portland neighborhood.

Louisville police said it happened around 4 a.m. on North 22nd Street and Owen Street.

Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Christopher Gibbs, 57, of Louisville, Kentucky
Owner of Scottsburg business arrested on fraud, theft charges
Churchill Downs
Remainder of Spring Meet at Churchill Downs will move to Ellis Park
The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
Troubleshooters: Injured LMPD Officer Nick Wilt’s family shares progress
On March 26th, the driver of this 2016 Hellcat thought it was a good idea to slide, rev and...
LMPD enforces new ‘street racing’ ordinance
Police immediately responded and began evacuations. Officers and an Explosive Ordinance...
3 Kohl’s receive bomb threats

Latest News

Duke Energy restores power to more than 700 customers after power outage caused by crash
LMPD: 1 killed, 5 injured after crash in Irish Hill neighborhood
Representative Morgan McGarvey and other Louisville community leaders host events to address...
‘We’re losing our kids everyday’: Community leaders take stand against gun violence
The names of Wilbur Hayes and John Schaefer appear on the Louisville Metro Fallen Officers...
Louisville Law Enforcement Memorial vandalized again