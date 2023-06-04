Man taken to hospital after shooting in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after a shooting in the Portland neighborhood.

Louisville police said it happened around 4 a.m. on North 22nd Street and Owen Street.

Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.