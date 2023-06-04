Contact Troubleshooters
More than 800 customers without power in Floyd County, Indiana after car crashes into pole

(Source: WBTV file photo)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds are without power in Floyd County, Indiana after a car crashed into a pole over the weekend.

Duke Energy said more than 785 customers are without power after a car crashed into a “three-phase pole.”

Crews are working to replace the broken pole and hope to restore power by 1:15 p.m.

To access the Duke Energy power outage map, click or tap here.

