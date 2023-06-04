‘We’re losing our kids everyday’: Community leaders take stand against gun violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People are shot almost every day in Louisville and the number of gun deaths both in the city and across the country continue to rise as we’re less than halfway through the year.

Now, some are saying no more.

From town halls to peaceful walks, elected officials and community leaders have taken the lead to try to put an end to the violence during National Gun Violence Awareness Month.

The time of waiting around for change is over for people all over the country but especially in Louisville.

They have made their stance clear, they just want a world they feel they can safely live in.

So far this year, at least 73 people have been killed and more than 200 have been injured due to gun violence.

Several people said they’re tired of seeing rise.

“People are fed up. People want to make sure we are talking about gun violence in a real way,” Kentucky Representative Morgan McGarvey said. “We’re talking about mental health, we’re talking about root causes of crime and ways of making sure people are doing better and we’re talking about guns themselves.”

McGarvey is looking to do his part by hosting a town hall Saturday to address the gun violence and ways to combat it.

He believes the use of red flag type laws can help people in a crisis get the help they need and points to dialogue as a way to achieve it.

“Getting people together, organizing, listening, solving problems and pushing for real action and common sense gun reform is how we’re going to make progress on this and keep people safe,” McGarvey said.

Gatherings like the Wear Orange Gun Violence Awareness Walk at Chickasaw Park are an example of that.

Different groups and community leaders gathered in the hope to create urgency for everyone to demand change.

“As we all wear this orange, we realize the toll it takes on family and friends and the entire community,” Volunteer Gina Smith said. “That’s why we’re out here. It’s our reason, it’s our why.”

Organizers said they won’t quit until they no longer see their loved ones dead on the street.

“We’re losing our kids every day and they’re not doing nothing. What’s wrong with that picture? What’s wrong with that picture,” Volunteer Rose Smith said. “We need to do more for our kids than what they’re doing for these horses. Our kids our valuable! Our kids deserve protection.”

Representative McGarvey and those at Chickasaw Park urge law makers to hear their pleas and vow to continue to work to make the Commonwealth and the City of Louisville a safer place for kids to grow up in.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.