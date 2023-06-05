25-year-old Louisville man accused of entering home, attempting to kidnap young girl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 25-year-old man faces charges of burglary and attempting to kidnap a minor.

Jameson Joyner is being held on a $150,000 bond after allegedly entering a home in the 1000 block of Trevillian Way and accosting a young girl.

It happened around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses said Joyner came into the home without anyone noticing. According to an arrest report, the girl said Joyner came into her room upstairs and walked around for a couple of minutes.

Documents said Joyner took a sheet and wrapped it around her and then picked her up and tried to leave with her.

She fought with her would-be abductor and yelled out, alerting her father, who was downstairs.

Documents said the father chased the suspect out of the house.

Neighbors said the father attempted to pursue the man through the neighborhood.

“He (the father) wanted to know if I saw where he went, but I wasn’t out here at the time,” neighbor Betty Jackel said. “I had just come out when he came up looking for him. He had gotten into his car and gone looking for him.”

Police arrested Joyner an hour and a half later at the corner of Belmar Drive and Popular Level Road, less than a block from the family’s house.

A not-guilty plea was entered on Joyner’s behalf.

