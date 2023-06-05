Annual “400-Mile Yard Sale” across Kentucky officially wraps up

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Another year, another 400-Mile Yard Sale has come and gone. For the last two decades, the state of Kentucky has seen people from far and wide visit the Commonwealth for the long sale.

The sale typically runs for 400 miles along the path of Highway-68. Anyone and everyone is invited to be a part of the giant sale, either a vendor or a shopper.

It has been going on every Summer since 2004. Both vendors and shoppers that have been involved in the sale every year have come to feel a sense of community and familiarity with the annual event. Those involved with the sale encouraged those that have not yet seen what the sale has to offer, to get out to the sale for themselves and see what draws everyone out.

A key part of what has people marking their calendars every June is seeing familiar faces over the dozens of counties the sale runs through.

“People know they can count on it, they can keep coming back,” said Tara Hall, an organizer of the 400-Mile Yard Sale. “They get attached to the vendors that they meet along the way, and the vendors get attached to the shoppers.”

The sale is set to continue next year in June. For those interested in getting involved in any capacity, can visit their website.

