Brandenburg declares local state of emergency after pump failure at water plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The City of Brandenburg has declared a local state of emergency after a water pump failure has left several without water.

On Monday, Mayor Bryan Claycomb released a statement saying the city is banning all non-essential water use for the next 72 hours after a water main break caused a pump failure at The Water Plant.

Until water services are fully restored, the following local Emergency Operations Plan will be fully executed:

The Emergency Management Director shall direct the Meade County DES organization to provide such assistance as can be delivered from available local resources and shall coordinate all agencies of local government to provide assistance to City of Brandenburg;

All agencies of the City of Brandenburg shall cooperate to the fullest extent with the Meade County DES organization and shall provide such assistance as may be required for response to this emergency.

Under this State of Emergency, as provided in KRS 39A.100 (2) and 45A.380(1)(7) Mayor Bryan Claycomb can waive procedures and formalities otherwise required by the law pertaining to: a) performance of public work b) entering into contracts c) incurring obligations d) employment of permanent and temporary workers e) utilization of volunteer workers f) rental of equipment g) appropriation and expenditure of public funds



The Mayor said once the water is restored, the city will be under a system-wide boil water advisory.

