Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Breonna Taylor honored on 30th birthday; organization announces campaign against AG Cameron’s gubernatorial election

Breonna Taylor is being honored on what would have been her 30th birthday.
Breonna Taylor is being honored on what would have been her 30th birthday.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Until Freedom, a national social justice organization, gathered individuals to Jefferson Square Park to honor Breonna Taylor on what would have been her 30th birthday.

During Monday’s conference, Until Freedom announced they are starting a statewide campaign to stop Attorney General Daniel Cameron from winning the upcoming election for Kentucky’s governor.

Many opponents against Cameron said he mishandled the case after no charges were filed against the three officers in relation to Taylor’s death.

Taylor was shot and killed during a police raid on March 13, 2020, where three Louisville Metro Police officers conducted a “no-knock warrant” at Taylor’s apartment.

>>FULL COVERAGE: The Breonna Taylor Case

After officers breached the door, Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend, fired a shot from his door that hit former LMPD Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly in the femoral artery.

Mattingly, along with officers Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove, fired shots back into the apartment, with one of Cosgrove’s shots hitting and killing Taylor.

Hankison was the only officer charged following grand jury proceedings in Sept. 2020, but for three counts of wanton endangerment after shots fired into Taylor’s apartment made their way into neighboring apartments.

Cameron recently won the republican candidacy for Ky. governor and will be facing against incumbent Ky. governor Andy Beshear in November’s elections.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old from Prospect killed in crash
Louisville police respond to multiple overnight calls reporting street racing
Crime Scene
24-year-old killed in crash that injured 5 others in Irish Hill neighborhood identified
William Ray Qualls
21-year-old killed in Shively identified; victim’s father in custody
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch

Latest News

FORECAST: Cooler air arrives midweek, but wildfire smoke will be a problem before then
One Louisville woman is $1 million richer after a surprise win playing the Kentucky Lottery...
Louisville woman surprised with $1 million Kentucky Lottery Powerball win
This year, WAVE News Troubleshooter Natalia Martinez investigates the art of tango along with...
WAVE Troubleshooter tangos for Louisville’s most vulnerable
Geronimo De La Cruz, 38, was charged with first degree rape in connection to an incident that...
Man accused of raping woman in Louisville bar restroom