Breonna Taylor honored on 30th birthday; organization announces campaign against AG Cameron’s gubernatorial election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Until Freedom, a national social justice organization, gathered individuals to Jefferson Square Park to honor Breonna Taylor on what would have been her 30th birthday.

During Monday’s conference, Until Freedom announced they are starting a statewide campaign to stop Attorney General Daniel Cameron from winning the upcoming election for Kentucky’s governor.

Many opponents against Cameron said he mishandled the case after no charges were filed against the three officers in relation to Taylor’s death.

Taylor was shot and killed during a police raid on March 13, 2020, where three Louisville Metro Police officers conducted a “no-knock warrant” at Taylor’s apartment.

After officers breached the door, Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend, fired a shot from his door that hit former LMPD Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly in the femoral artery.

Mattingly, along with officers Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove, fired shots back into the apartment, with one of Cosgrove’s shots hitting and killing Taylor.

Hankison was the only officer charged following grand jury proceedings in Sept. 2020, but for three counts of wanton endangerment after shots fired into Taylor’s apartment made their way into neighboring apartments.

Cameron recently won the republican candidacy for Ky. governor and will be facing against incumbent Ky. governor Andy Beshear in November’s elections.

