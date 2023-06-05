Car hits building housing day care in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a driver hits a building housing a day care in the Park Hill neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police received calls of a car crashing into a building in the 2600 block of Dumesnil Street that housed a day care facility, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Early investigation revealed the driver lost control of the vehicle and caused minor damage to the side of the building.

Police said no one was inside the building at the time of the crash.

LG&E spokesperson Chris Whalen said the car hit the utility company’s equipment, but the scene is secure and the gas has been turned off.

Crews will not be able to repair the LG&E equipment due to the structural damage of the building.

The driver ran from the scene after striking the building, police confirmed.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

