FORECAST: Cooler air arrives midweek, but wildfire smoke will be a problem before then

WEATHER HEADLINES

Air Quality Alert - Unhealthy for sensitive groups: Louisville Metro until Midnight

Canadian wildfire smoke causes haze and air quality issues until Tuesday evening

Cold front brings scattered showers and cooler air on Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Poor air quality may continue overnight on Monday as closer-to-ground-level smoke from wildfires in Québec and Ontario, Canada flows in from the north. You may even smell it at times.

Skies will be partly cloudy otherwise as lows get down into the 50s. A few clouds and even a spotty sprinkle or shower are possible late in the day on Tuesday, but most of the day looks dry and very warm with highs in the 80s.

It’ll continue to be hazy and smoky during the day, but conditions will improve by evening. The small shower chance grows slightly Tuesday night as a cold front pushes toward us.

Lows will be in the 60s by early Wednesday. Showers become more likely Wednesday morning as the cold front passes through, but beware that many areas will get missed by the much-needed rain. Our highs in the 70s will be dependent on how much sun we see later in the day.

Thursday is a sunny day with highs in the 70s and lower 80s thanks to high pressure settling into the region. This pattern continues through the first half of the weekend. By the second half of the weekend another front and some much-needed rain will be on our doorstep.

