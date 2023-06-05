Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Dry weather this afternoon with hazy skies at times

(KCRG)
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Air Quality Alert: Louisville Metro (through midnight) | Hazy and smoky into Tuesday
  • Rain chances look to return late Tuesday night
  • Cooler weather for the rest of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some increase in clouds and even areas of haze from wildfire smoke above at times. Highs will reach well into the 80s with an Air Quality Alert remaining in effect for the Louisville Metro area.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Monday night. A passing cold front will help to bring in some cooler air tonight; expect lows in the 50s.

We’ll keep more clouds overhead Tuesday ahead of our next cold front. Despite the clouds, we still look to climb into the 80s for highs.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday night as the cold front continues to approach. Shower chances increase toward midnight as lows fall into the 50s and low 60s.

Pleasant weather will hold for the rest of the week with our next chance at rain arriving on Sunday in the form of showers and even some thunderstorms.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

