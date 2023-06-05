Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Hazy, warm before rain returns overnight

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Hazy & smoky today
  • Rain chances look to return late tonight into Wednesday morning
  • Cooler weather for the rest of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today as temperatures warm into the 80s. The sky will be hazy and smoky as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to drift overhead. Clouds increase tonight ahead of a front that will bring muchneeded rain back into the forecast.

Lows fall into the 50s and low 60s by Wednesday as rain continues to roll into the region. Rounds of rain continue to push through the area tomorrow morning. While drier conditions are expected tomorrow afternoon, the clouds look to hold on. The lingering clouds will limit highs to the 70s Wednesday afternoon. Clouds clear Wednesday night allowing temperatures to fall into the 40s and low 50s.

Pleasant weather will hold for the rest of the week with our next chance at rain arriving on Sunday in the form of showers and even some thunderstorms.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

