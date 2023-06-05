‘Jumping Jellyfish!’: Racing Louisville to host Nickelodeon SpongeBob SquarePants Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Racing Louisville FC will host a Nickelodeon SpongeBob SquarePants Day on Sunday.

The themed day will be held Sunday, June 18, at Lynn Family Stadium to coincide with its 4 p.m. game against NJ/NY Gotham FC.

The afternoon will feature various in-person and social media activations related to the show, including a SpongeBob SquarePants/Racing-themed scarf giveaway to the first 200 into the pregame Fan Zone, which opens at 2:30 p.m.

Racing players will be handing out other freebies to children 12 and under during post-time autographs. Freebies include a Nickelodeon coloring book, a SpongeBob-inspired game day poster and Nickelodeon slime packs.

Fans can vote to see which Racing players should be slimed in a surprise unveiling on the stadium’s video board. Voting will run through Friday, June 16.

Groups of 20 or more attending SpongeBob Day can nominate a member of their group for a chance to participate in halftime SpongeBob trivia. The winner will also be slimed.

Tickets are on sale now at RacingLouFC.com/tickets or by calling (502) 568-2489 during regular business hours.

To enter a chance to win four tickets, plus four SpongeBob SquarePants/Racing scarves, click or tap here.

