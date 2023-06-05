Contact Troubleshooters
K9 helps capture suspect following high speed chase

Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Detention Center
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a busy weekend in Harlan County following a high-speed chase that left two people facing charges.

On Saturday night, deputies with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a car in the Bledsoe community.

The driver then took off leading police on a chase.

When the car finally stopped, the driver, later identified as Ronald Williams, 47, of Coldiron, took off while deputies arrested a passenger in the car.

Another deputy arrived with K9 Sjors and the dog began to track Williams. About half a mile later, the dog found the suspect trying to hide in the woods.

He was arrested and charged with fleeing and evading police in a car and on foot, reckless driving, several traffic violations and three bench warrants.

The passenger, Angel Foley, 28, of Cawood, was also arrested on a bench warrant.

Both were taken to the Harlan County Detention Center. Foley has already been released.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

