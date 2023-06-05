Louisville man charged with murder in DUI crash killing 1, injuring 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 24-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection to a crash in the Irish Hill neighborhood early Sunday morning that killed one man and injured five other people.

Daniel Bell appeared in court on Monday for the deadly crash that happened around 2 a.m. on Sunday at Lexington Road near Grinstead Drive.

Bell is accused of driving drunk and crashing his Dodge Charger while five other passengers were inside.

Police said the driver was headed west on Lexington Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle, struck a guardrail and then struck a tree.

24-year-old Javen David Ramsey-Rushin was killed in the crash, while five others were taken to University Hospital and are expected to survive.

An arrest report said Bell was driving at excessive speeds at the time, admitting to police he’d taken several shots of alcohol before driving.

Bell is being held on an $100,000 bond and will be placed on house arrest if posted.

Family asked the judge Monday if they could put up their house as a property bond for Bell’s release, but the judge said that’s an issue beyond what she can allow in arraignment court.

Meanwhile, Rushin’s family members are left grieving. A family friend has set up a GoFundMe for funeral expenses.

